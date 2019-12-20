© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Singers Attempt 'Longest Marathon Karaoke By Multiple Participants'

Published December 20, 2019 at 5:09 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, I thought it was special when some friends and I sang karaoke in Manhattan for nine straight hours. Yeah, whatever. In India, some singers have been going for a world record for the longest marathon karaoke by multiple participants. News18 in India reports the group belted out thousands of songs and passed a record set in China of 792 hours. The singers in India are about to hit a thousand hours. You know, don't stop believing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition