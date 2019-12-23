© 2020 WFAE
Flint's Water Crisis Spurs Other Cities To Remove Lead Pipes

WBEZ Chicago | By Monica Eng
Published December 23, 2019 at 7:24 AM EST

Some cash-strapped Midwest cities are removing aging lead water pipes. Chicago, which has the largest inventory of lead pipes, hasn't tackled the problem. What can it learn from the cities that have?

This story was supported in part by the Solutions Journalism Network . It is a part of the H2OFail project, an international collaboration of journalists from more than 25 countries covering water issues.

Copyright 2020 WBEZ Chicago. To see more, visit WBEZ Chicago.

Morning Edition
Monica Eng