Georgia Family Discovers Owl Hiding In Their Christmas Tree

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. It was like a Christmas ornament had come to life. Katie McBride Newman and her family were having dinner at home in Atlanta, Ga. Katie's daughter thought she saw one of the owl ornaments on the tree moving. They realized it was not, in fact, an ornament. It was, in fact, a live owl. With some help from a nature center, they got it free. Katie said she thinks the bird was in the tree, hugging the trunk when they bought it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.