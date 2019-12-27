© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Peloton Husband' Actor Gives Girlfriend Peloton Bike

Published December 27, 2019 at 5:10 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A few weeks ago, an ad for Peloton exercise bikes went viral in a bad way. A husband gives his wife a bike for Christmas, and she dutifully tracks her workouts.

(SOUNDBITE OF PELOTON AD)

MONICA RUIZ: (As character) First ride - I'm a little nervous but excited.

KING: The ad seemed sexist and just weird. So what did Sean Hunter, who played the husband, get his real-life girlfriend for Christmas? A Peloton bike. He wrote on Instagram, here's hoping this goes over better the second time. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition