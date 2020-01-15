24 Hour Fitness Closes For The Day, Utah Man Trapped Inside

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Dan Hill didn't think to check the operating hours of his gym in Sandy, Utah. It's in the name after all - 24 Hour Fitness. When he finished a late-night swim, he found himself all alone. He posted online, I am literally locked inside 24 Hour Fitness right now. His wife told him to go to sleep. He called the police, who eventually freed him. ABC 4 News reports the gym manager pointed out a sign on the door - closed from midnight to 4. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.