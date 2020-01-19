© 2020 WFAE
Sunday Puzzle: 4-Letter Anagrams

By Will Shortz
Published January 19, 2020 at 8:02 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two four-letter words. Anagram each of them to get two new words that rhyme.

Example: Inch, Ring --> Chin, Grin

1. Lure, Polo

2. Opus, Polo

3. Knee, Neal

4. Dais, Dear

5. Busy, Sire

6. Race, Hire

7. Rage, Ripe

8. Dome, Dora

9. Reef, Leaf

10. Luge, Hose

11. Flue, Laud

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Neville Fogarty of Newport News, Va. Think of a familiar three-word phrase that has the following property: The first word is a number. Let x be that number. Then the last x letters of the second word form, in order, a common abbreviation for the third word.

Challenge Answer: Two left feet

Winner: Theodore Kharpertian of Landrum, S.C.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Tyler Lipscomb of Hamden, Conn. Name something everyone has, starting with H. Add an E, and rearrange the letters. You'll name two things that every person must do to stay alive.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Jan. 23, at 3 p.m. ET.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
