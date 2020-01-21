© 2020 WFAE
New King Crowned At Disneyland's Sword In The Stone Display

Published January 21, 2020 at 6:31 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Looks like another shakeup for the British royal family - a new king was crowned at Disneyland's the sword and the stone display, where the plaque reads - whoso pulleth out this sword of this stone and anvil is rightwise ruler born of England. Well, all hail, Sam - no last name given - a tourist who used brute force to get it done. He returned the sword, and Disneyland reunited it with the stone, just as Merlin intended. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

