3-Year-Old Boy Becomes Youngest Person To Join Mensa UK

Published January 22, 2020 at 6:59 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Most of us will never join Mensa, the high IQ society, but Muhammad Haryz Nadzim just got his invitation at the age of 3. He scored 142 on an IQ test, putting him in the 99.7th percentile and making him Mensa's youngest member. Muhammad's mom says he's a normal toddler. He likes Play-Doh, art and reading. The head of British Mensa told CNN the group is delighted to welcome the, quote, "bright young man." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition