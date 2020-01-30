© 2020 WFAE
Man Is Surprised By How Much His Watch Is Worth

Published January 30, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the 1970s, a man treated himself to a Rolex. The watch cost $346. He was in the military back then, not paid much, and that was a lot of money. But it nevertheless was a good investment. The watch seemed so precious he hardly ever wore it. And when he brought it to the TV show "Antiques Roadshow" and experts said it's worth up to $700,000 now, the moment that he was told, the man threw himself down on the ground. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition