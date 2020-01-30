© 2020 WFAE
Portsmouth, N.H., Bridge Plays A Role In Marriage Proposal

Published January 30, 2020 at 7:01 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For Dan Del Tufo and his girlfriend Julia Kallmerten, the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth, N.H., is more than just a bridge. They're both engineers. Dan worked on the bridge in college, and Julia helped design the park underneath it. When they visited it this week, Julia thought they were there to just take photos. But Dan had arranged for the bridge to be lifted. And once it was at its highest point, he proposed. Julia said yes. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition