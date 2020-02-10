Snow In Georgia Sidelines Most Of Hull Middle School Cheerleaders

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Over the weekend, snow hit parts of Georgia, and this was a problem for the cheerleaders from Hull Middle School. WSB-TV reports just one of them made it to a basketball tournament, and she was doing her routine alone on the sideline, but not for long.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CHEERLEADERS: (Chanting).

GREENE: Coleman Middle School was in between games, and so their squad joined in. One mom said she hopes this sort of kindness spreads.