We're looking for two interns!

By Nick Fountain
Published February 10, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST
Planet Money interns James Sneed and Brittany Cronin.

Ever wonder if a podcast could go to space? Or ask why a $60,000 bag is always out of stock? Or want to learn the secrets of snack vendors at a baseball game?

Do you wonder how to predict the next recession? Do you want to find connections between a huge IPO and a Greek new age keyboardist? Are you the kind of person who finds delight in a report from the Federal Reserve?

Are you a meticulous (and speedy) fact checker? Do you have ideas for improving our Twitter and Insta game?

We are looking for TWO interns this Summer: One to work on Planet Money, and one to work on The Indicator from Planet Money. Apply by Monday, March 9th at 4:59pm EST.

Note: These are paid, 40-hour-a-week internships in New York, NY. The positions are only open to current students OR those who graduated after June 1st, 2019. For more details: NPR Jobs.

Nick Fountain
Nick Fountain produces and reports for Planet Money. Since he joined the team in 2015, he's reported stories on pears, black pepper, ice cream, chicken, and hot dogs ( twice). Come to think of it, he reports on food a whole lot. But he's also driven the world's longest yard sale, uncovered the secretive group that controls international mail, and told the story of a crazy patent scheme that involved an acting Attorney General.
