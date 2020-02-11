© 2020 WFAE
Maybe Don't Be Driving While You Pursue Your Musical Passion

Published February 11, 2020 at 6:54 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. I know so many of you on the road right now are unsung talents just waiting to be discovered. But please, wait until you're done driving to pursue your art. A Washington state trooper pulled over a semitruck for speeding and found the driver had rigged up a recording studio on wheels. He had a computer, drop-down microphone in the cabin, so he could produce music and drive. Authorities say he was arrested for a DUI. Please, everybody, rock out safely. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition