98-Year-Old Girl Scout Has Been Selling Cookies Since 1932

Published February 17, 2020 at 6:46 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Two words - Thin Mints. They're my favorites at least. Yes, Girl Scout cookie season is here. Now, most troops take orders from neighbors or they set up in front of a grocery store. But one longtime scout sells cookies in her Pennsylvania retirement home. Ronnie Backenstoe has been a Girl Scout since the Hoover administration, when boxes of cookies went for 15 cents each. She's been selling since 1932. Ronnie, put me down for a box of Thin Mints - or two. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition