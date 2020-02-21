2 Off-Duty Police Officers Foil Robbery During Their Date Night

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Date night - you do it to spice up a relationship. For Chase and Nicole McKeown, that worked out great. They'd just finished eating at a Louisville restaurant when a man with a gun walked over to the cashier. The couple, who are both police officers, drew their weapons, and he dropped his gun and ran. They followed him, they caught him, and they detained him. It was a right place, right time type of deal, Chase told The Washington Post. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.