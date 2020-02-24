Toronto Zamboni Driver David Ayres Makes His NHL Debut As Goalie

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. David Ayres is a Zamboni driver in Toronto. He's also an emergency goalie for National Hockey League games. The Hurricanes and the Maple Leafs played this weekend, and two goalies were injured and had to leave the game. Ayres was ready. He made his league debut at 42 years old. He gave up two goals but then relaxed and stopped eight shots, and the Hurricanes won. For his work, he'll be paid $500, and he gets to keep the jersey.