© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Toronto Zamboni Driver David Ayres Makes His NHL Debut As Goalie

Published February 24, 2020 at 6:27 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. David Ayres is a Zamboni driver in Toronto. He's also an emergency goalie for National Hockey League games. The Hurricanes and the Maple Leafs played this weekend, and two goalies were injured and had to leave the game. Ayres was ready. He made his league debut at 42 years old. He gave up two goals but then relaxed and stopped eight shots, and the Hurricanes won. For his work, he'll be paid $500, and he gets to keep the jersey. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition