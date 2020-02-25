Grandmother Sinks Prize-Winning Putt At College Basketball Game

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Eighty-six-year old Mary Ann Wakefield stepped onto the court during a break in an Ole Miss basketball game in Mississippi. It was one of those gimmicks where she'd get a prize if she could sink a long golf putt.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: I'll tell you what, that's looking good. That's looking really good.

KING: The ball rolled 94 feet, from one end of the court to the other.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Ah, Ms. Mary Ann.

(CHEERING)

KING: She nailed it. The prize was a new car and a hug from the mascot Tony the Landshark. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.