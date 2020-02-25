'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Defies Wrecking Ball

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last week, we told you about the leaning tower of Dallas. This is when a demolition fizzled, leaving part of an 11-story building upright. Well, people came out downtown to watch the tower finally fall yesterday. It got hit with a wrecking ball hundreds of times, and yet it's still leaning. The demolition company says this is going to take a few days. Meanwhile, a cheeky online petition is seeking signatures to, quote, "save this landmark from destruction."