'Big Brother' Contestants Recently Learn Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. As people around the world stay home, one group is living a different sort of quarantine - contestants together on the reality show "Big Brother." The roommates on "Big Brother" Germany don't know it's a pandemic. They've been cut off from news since February. On the Canadian version, contestants noticed something was off when their studio audience disappeared. When they did learn about the virus, they decided they might as well stay put. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.