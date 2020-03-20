Adam Alter: How Do We Take Back Control Of Our Attention?

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episode IRL Online.

About Adam Alter's TED Talk

Within the last decade, we've opted to replace time spent on hobbies, exercise, and conversation with screen time. Social psychologist Adam Alter describes ways we can reclaim our attention.

About Adam Alter

Adam Alter is an Associate Professor of Marketing at New York University's Stern School of Business. His academic research focuses on judgment, decision-making, and social psychology. He has been featured widely in academic journals, TV, radio, and print outlets around the world.

Alter has also written for the New York Times, New Yorker, Washington Post, Atlantic, WIRED, Slate, Huffington Post, and Popular Science, among other publications. He is the author of two books: Irresistibleand Drunk Tank Pink.

He received his BS in Psychology from the University of New South Wales, and his MA and PhD in Psychology from Princeton University.

