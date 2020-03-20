Police In Pembroke Pines, Fla., Finally Apprehend Missing Cow

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last week, we told you about a rogue cow wandering in Florida for months. Police in Pembroke Pines asked the public for help capturing it. Apparently, it was known for moving violations and had some surprising fence-jumping skills. Well, here's an update. Police finally found the cow one night this week and managed to keep it in a fenced-in area until they could move it in the morning. They posted on Facebook, quote, "we wish the cow well on its future adventures." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.