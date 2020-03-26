© 2020 WFAE
5-Year-Old Illinois Girl Has Coronavirus-Safe Birthday Party

Published March 26, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Olivia Grace Williamson of Illinois turned 5 recently, but she couldn't have a birthday party because of social distancing, which she doesn't really understand yet. So her mom invited the neighborhood to a drive-by party, and it was a bop. A parade of more than 60 cars passed through with people waving and honking and shouting and singing. There were posters and banners stuck to the sides of cars and one very happy little girl. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition