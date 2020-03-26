© 2020 WFAE
Coronavirus Forces Waffle House To Close More Than 400 Restaurants

Published March 26, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Waffle House takes pride in never closing. When a location does shut, typically during a natural disaster, it quickly reopens. FEMA even uses an informal Waffle House Index to measure a hurricane's damage. With the coronavirus, the Waffle House Index is severe. More than 400 Waffle Houses are closed. So for now, many people have to find waffles, coffee and hash browns at home. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

