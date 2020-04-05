© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drop The A And The B

By Will Shortz
Published April 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge:I'm going to give you clues for two words. The first word starts with AB. Drop the AB and you'll get a new word that answers the second clue.

Example: Embarrass / Output of a volcano --> Abash, Ash
1. Missing, as from a class / Mailed
2. Leader of nuns / First lady between Eleanor and Mamie
3. On fire / Lie around idly
4. Like flowers in the spring / Weaving apparatus
5. In another country / Highway
6. Kidnap / Passage for air
7. Avoid liquor / Laundry problem
8. Shorten / Chain of hills
9. Source of mother-of-pearl / By oneself
10. Act of forgiveness for a wrong / Answer

Last week's challenge: This was an April foolish puzzle from Raymond Nardo of Mineola, Long Island. Think of a world capital. Drop the third and fourth letters, and keeping the remaining letters in order you'll name a state. What state is it?

Challenge Answer: Beijing --> being

Winner: Mary Springhorn of Bellingham, Wash.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Bruce Campbell of Kansas City, Mo. Think of a well-known U.S. city. Its population is over a quarter of a million. Phonetically, the first syllable of the city's name plus the first syllable of the name of its state will sound like a well-known brand name. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, April 9, at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Weekend Edition Sunday
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz