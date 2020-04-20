Wedding Ring Returned Thanks To Engraving, Social Media Detective Work

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Three years ago, a couple, Mike and Lisa, were eating at a restaurant in Florida when Mike's wedding ring slipped off his finger and rolled through a gap in the restaurant's patio floor. This month, the restaurant decided to remodel. They pulled up the wooden flooring, and a manager saw something glittering in the mud. It was Mike's ring. And thanks to an engraving with his name on it and some social media detective work, he got it back. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.