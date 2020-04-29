ABC News Reporter Appears On TV In A Blazer And No Pants

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People working from home joke about appearing on a call with a shirt and no pants. Will Reeve of ABC News reported from home in a blazer and no pants. Working solo, he framed his camera shot a little wide and showed his bare leg on live TV. He says he's mortified and that he was wearing shorts. Really, this could happen to anybody. Although, as I'm sure you can clearly hear, I am currently wearing pants. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.