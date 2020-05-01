Pet Dog Interrupts TV Meteorologist's Forecast
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. WTVT meteorologist Paul Dellegatto was giving the forecast from home when he was suddenly interrupted.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
PAUL DELLEGATTO: The maps aren't going to move because he just whacked the computer with his head.
MARTIN: His golden retriever Brody (ph) decided to make a cameo. With Brody on his lap, Dellegatto kept on talking about the weather. He said something about clouds overhead. But naturally, his colleagues were a bit distracted.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: We don't need to see that forecast map. We'll just look at Brody.
MARTIN: Man's best friend now man's best co-worker. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.