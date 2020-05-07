Members Of A Facebook Group Howl Together In The Evenings Worldwide
AILSA CHANG, HOST:
More than half a million people around the world have found a new outlet for their pandemic-related stress - howling.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
CHANG: That's thanks to a Facebook group called Go Outside and Howl at 8 p.m. Shelsea Ochoa and Brice Maiurro are the group's creators.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
BRICE MAIURRO: There's no wrong way to howl.
SHELSEA OCHOA: Just howl however you feel.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: From Oshkosh, Wisc., we're howling at the moon.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Tonight I'm howling for grandparents everywhere.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
MAIURRO: One style of howl is the passionate, loud and sharp and bright. (Howling).
OCHOA: A wolf chicken howl.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
MAIURRO: And also the I-might-have-been-raised-by-wolves-because-I'm-so-good-at-howling howl.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
OCHOA: A very timid howl - like, I-hope-this-is-OK-with-everyone howl.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
OCHOA: Some people, I feel like I can hear the pain in their howls.
MAIURRO: Yeah, there's longing in a lot of howling.
OCHOA: And grieving.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
MAIURRO: People howl for lost loved ones.
OCHOA: About domestic violence.
MAIURRO: And of course frontline workers, health care workers.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING, CLANKING)
OCHOA: The reason that wolves howl is to stay connected and when they're looking for each other.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
OCHOA: I think that's totally on point with the reason why people are drawn to howling, too. It's to feel less lonely.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
OCHOA: So come outside at 8 o'clock and howl.
MAIURRO: Or howl right now if you want to.
(SOUNDBITE OF HOWLING)
CHANG: That moment was produced by NPR's Abby Wendle. (Howling).
That moment was produced by NPR's Abby Wendle. (Howling).