All The World's A Stage—Including The Doctor's Office

By Shankar Vedantam
Rhaina CohenTara Boyle
Published May 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
It's not the pill. It's the doctor-patient relationship.
In medicine today, placebos serve a specific purpose. In the form of sugar pills or pretend treatments, placebos provide a benchmark against which researchers can compare drugs and other medical interventions.

"If people get better, we want to know if it's because [of] the drug we gave them, or is it spontaneous remission, or is it because of the doctor-patient interaction, or is it because of the ritual of taking pills?" says Ted Kaptchuk, a professor at Harvard Medical School.

Placebos allow researchers to separate out those factors from the influence of the drug itself. They enable doctors to determine whether a treatment does what it's purported to do.

Outside the setting of a clinical trial, you're unlikely to find physicians dispensing placebos. The reasoning is simple. It's long been assumed that the placebo effect can only take place when patients don't know they're taking a placebo.

But recently, researchers like Ted Kaptchuk began to question whether our assumptions about placebos were valid.

"Everyone believed that deception or concealment is necessary for people to respond to placebo because the idea was, you fake people, you trick them. I sat with myself for a long time, read the literature and I said, 'You know what. No one's tested that ever in history. What's going on here?'"

This week on Hidden Brain,we consider what it means to be sick and what it means to heal, and the powerful tool that modern medicine has overlooked.

Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
Rhaina Cohen
Rhaina Cohen is an associate producer for the social science show Hidden Brain. She's especially proud of episodes she produced on why sexual assault allegations are now being taken seriously, on obstacles to friendship that men face and why we rehash difficult memories.
Tara Boyle
Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain. In this role, Boyle oversees the production of both the Hidden Brain radio show and podcast, providing editorial guidance and support to host Shankar Vedantam and the shows' producers. Boyle also coordinates Shankar's Hidden Brain segments on Morning Edition and other NPR shows, and oversees collaborations with partners both internal and external to NPR. Previously, Boyle spent a decade at WAMU, the NPR station in Washington, D.C. She has reported for The Boston Globe, and began her career in public radio at WBUR in Boston.
