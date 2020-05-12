© 2020 WFAE
Bear Breaks Into Rental Cabin And Finds Candy, Lots Of Candy

Published May 12, 2020 at 6:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A family in a cabin in Gatlinburg, Tenn., had visitors. A black bear opened the cabin's back door and sauntered inside. Three other bears lingered on the porch. Now, ideally, these bears would have found three bowls of porridge inside, of course. But instead, they found five pounds of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, a pound of M&M's, two pounds of Sour Patch Kids, two beers, and a couple of Diet Cokes. Cheers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

