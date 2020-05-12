Want Your Stimulus Check Direct Deposited? Sign Up By Noon Wednesday

If you're still waiting for your pandemic payment from the federal government, and you would like to receive it directly into your bank account, head over to the IRS website by noon on Wednesday.

If the IRS doesn't have your direct deposit information by that deadline, you'll still get your payment — but you'll receive it in the form of a paper check, which might not arrive until June.

Citizens and resident aliens earning less than $75,000 in individual adjusted gross income are generally eligible for a $1,200 relief payment. Individuals earning more may be eligible for a partial payment.

For most people, the payments were automatic and no action was necessary. The IRS has sent payments to some 130 million people already. The new deadline only applies to people who have not received a payment yet and who have not confirmed that the IRS has their bank account information.

"We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. "Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit."

If you filed a federal tax return and received a refund via direct deposit — or if you receive other benefits to your account, like Social Security or Supplemental Security Income — the IRS should already have your bank account information. You can use the "Get My Payment" online tool to confirm your bank account is on file and check the status of your payment.

If you are not required to file a federal tax return, you can use this IRS page to request your payment electronically.

Remember, the IRS will not contact you directly for information, and you will never have to provide any money to receive your stimulus check. Any calls, texts or emails asking for information are scams.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.