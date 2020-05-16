Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the hot show on TV this fall? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: "American Horror Story," but it's just CCTV footage of Times Square.

TOM PAPA: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Tom Papa.

PAPA: The Food Network is rolling out a new show, "Diners, Drive-Ins And Hives."

PAULA POUNDSTONE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

POUNDSTONE: "Watching Paint Dry," the series.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if we see any of those on TV, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Negin Farsad, Tom Papa and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. Congratulations on getting through another week. We did it together. We'll do it again. And we'll see you next week.

PAPA: Yay.

POUNDSTONE: Yay.

FARSAD: Yay.

SAGAL: Yay.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.