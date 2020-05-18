Old Sneakers Auctioned Off For A Record $560,000

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A pair of old sneakers brought in $560,000 at an auction over the weekend. Not just any shoes - they're Michael Jordan's personal pair of 1985 Air Jordans. Sotheby's sold them for more than three times the price that was expected - probably because there's no way they could be mistaken for anyone's but Jordan's. He signed them in permanent marker, and thanks to his unusual feet, the right shoe is half a size bigger than the left. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.