Oklahoma Church Members Find Musical Inspiration In Their Kitchens

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Members of an Oklahoma church found inspiration in their kitchens during a Zoom call to recreate a song for our times. It started with appliances opening and closing.

(SOUNDBITE OF BANGING KITCHEN APPLIANCES)

GREENE: Then they added percussion on coffee mugs, also bowls and a wine glass. The buzz of a blender, a toaster a kitchen timer, until...

(SOUNDBITE OF BOBBY MCFERRIN SONG, "DON'T WORRY, BE HAPPY")

