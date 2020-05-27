© 2020 WFAE
Inmates Sue For Releases At North Carolina Federal Prison Where 10 Have Died

Published May 27, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT
The Butner Federal Correctional Complex is seen in Butner, N.C., Monday. (Gerry Broome/AP)
Attorneys have filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of inmates at a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina. The prison houses inmates with special health needs. At least 10 have died of COVID-19.

We talk to  David Fathi ( @DavidCFathi), the director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project, which represents inmates.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

