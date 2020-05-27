Inmates Sue For Releases At North Carolina Federal Prison Where 10 Have Died

Attorneys have filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of inmates at a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina. The prison houses inmates with special health needs. At least 10 have died of COVID-19.

We talk to David Fathi ( @DavidCFathi), the director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project, which represents inmates.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.