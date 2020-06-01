After Protests In Seattle, Volunteers Of All Ages Help Clean Up

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Volunteers in Seattle went to work over the weekend to clean up after protests downtown. Residents of all ages, even kids, got together to dispose of trash and wipe out graffiti and sweep up shattered glass. A volunteer who gave her name as Hillary (ph) said she felt responsible for her community. And she quoted Mister Rogers, who said that one must look for helpers. Hillary said, in this case, we are the helpers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.