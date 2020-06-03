D.C. Protesters Make Noise In Centuries-Old Protest Form

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Protests across this country have taken many forms. Some people march in the streets, others sing. A few do this.

(SOUNDBITE OF POTS AND PANS CLANGING)

INSKEEP: People in Washington, D.C., banged on pots and pans last night during the city's curfew. Washington Post writer Ishaan Tharoor shared that video. Now, when you protest by making loud noise, it is called a cacerolazo, and it's a form of protest that is centuries old. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.