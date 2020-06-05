KCSN's Byron Gonzalez Defines Latin Alternative

The sounds of Los Angeles band Triangle Fire may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the term "Latin music." But KCSN's The Latin Alt program director Byron Gonzalez defines Latin Alternative as "nothing from the mainstream."

"If it's an independent artist making pop music, then that's the alternative," he says. "Electro, cumbia, salsa. Something that you won't hear on these bigger radio stations."

Our Sense of Place Los Angeles series continues with a visit to the radio studios of KCSN on the campus of California State University, Northridge. Get ready for Byron Gonzalez to turn you on to some of his favorite LA-based Latin alternative artists, also included in the Sense of Place LA playlist below.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.