Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big ruling from SCOTUS? Joel Kim Booster.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: It is now illegal to leave your read receipts on and not respond to me. I know you're not busy.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROBERTS: In a landmark ruling, the court will decide it's illegal for any political tell-all to steal "Hamilton" lyrics for the title.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Papa.

TOM PAPA: Bats are given the right to vote.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Papa, Roxanne Roberts and Joel Kim Booster. Thanks to all of you for making it through another week and getting to the weekend to spend some time with us. We're grateful. I'm Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.