Rare Hybrid Sea Turtle Joins Turtle Race In Florida Keys

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There's a new contender in this year's Tour de Turtles. You heard right - not the Tour de France. This one's put on by the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Every year, turtles race to see who can travel furthest during migration. This year, a rare hybrid hawksbill-green sea turtle named Maisy became the first of her kind to join the race. And Maisy is seizing her moment. She has already traveled 50 miles off the Florida Keys. Go, Maisy, go. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.