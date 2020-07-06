© 2020 WFAE
Newborn Arrives In Parking Lot Of Miami Birthing Center

Published July 6, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A pregnant woman arrived at a birthing center in Miami hoping to walk out with a baby. But she ended up walking in with one. The Miami Herald notes the doorbell camera caught the action. It shows the mom to be leaning over while a midwife tells onlooking cops, quote, "she's OK, she's here to have a baby" just as said baby pops right into the midwife's hands in the parking lot. Amidst all of it, good things, miraculous things, still happen. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

