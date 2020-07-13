© 2020 WFAE
Anonymous Auction Bidder Breaks Record For Price Of Video Game

Published July 13, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An anonymous bidder at a Dallas-based auction paid $114,000 for a video game, not just any video game, an unopened copy of Super Mario Brothers from 1985. That auction bid set a record. But here's something remarkable. The previous record paid at auction for a video game was set by someone buying a different copy of the brothers Mario. '80s babies, maybe check your attics. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition