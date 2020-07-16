Nike Teams Up With Grateful Dead For New Shoe Release

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. What a long, strange trip it's been, but Nike is finally releasing its Grateful Dead-inspired sneakers. The Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Deads come in psychedelic shades of yellow, green and orange. They've got suede and fake fur and dancing bears, and the iconic skull logo is inside the shoe. There's also a hidden pocket in the tongue of the shoe to, you know, stash stuff. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.