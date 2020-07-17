© 2020 WFAE
Your Life Is Worth $10 Million, According To The Government

By Bronson Arcuri
Published July 17, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT

How much is a human life worth? Federal agencies have to answer this question all the time — whether it's to decide on adding safety labels to hazardous materials or when it becomes worth it to reopen the economy after a pandemic. It's a tough question to answer, but they do have a number they use. They say a human life is worth about $10 million. This is the story of how they got that number.

And since this story took place in the 1980s, we filmed it in the style of an '80s movie!

Listen to the original Planet Money podcast episode here! Subscribe to our video series here — and while you're at it, subscribe to our podcast.

Bronson Arcuri
Bronson Arcuri is a video producer at NPR, where he directs the "Planet Money Shorts" video series and helps out with Tiny Desk Concerts from time to time. He also produced "Elise Tries" and "Ron's Office Hours" along with the "Junior Bugler" series, which he still insists was "pretty good for what it was."
