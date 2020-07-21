Swedish Island Uses Medieval Knights To Enforce Social Distancing

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A popular tourist destination in Sweden is drawing on its medieval heritage to keep visitors socially distant with corona-knights. A fully decked out reenactment group on horseback will greet those arriving at Gotland island this summer. Normally, the group puts on jousting tournaments for visitors. This year, though, they're patrolling popular spots to remind folks to follow the rules. Good thing a jousting lance is more than 6 feet long. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.