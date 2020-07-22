Since George Floyd's Death, These Confederate Monuments Have Been Removed In North Carolina

Credit NCDCR, UNC-Chapel Hill, Wikimedia These monuments from Fayetteville, Salisbury, Wilmington and Raleigh were removed from their original locations after the death of George Floyd.

This story was updated at 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2020.

While the Confederacy lasted just a bit longer than four years, its memory has lived on for lifetimes in the form of historical markers, the names of streets, counties and towns, its flag and monuments.

Some argue that these symbols are about history and heritage. But for many, it’s a painful reminder of what the Confederate states largely fought for: the right to own Black people as slaves, to capitalize off their free labor and to treat them as subhuman.

Over the past decade, activism and public pressure following murders of Black people have led to some change.

Red icons represent monuments that are still standing. Green icons represent monuments that are pending possible removal. Black icons represent monuments that have been removed. Based on reporting from WUNC and data from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

After white supremacist Dylan Roof shot and killed nine unarmed Black people in a church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015, a Confederate soldiers monument that stood in front the Old City Hall in Charlotte was one of several symbols around the country that was removed or relocated. More monuments – like one of a Confederate soldier that stood in front of the Durham County Courthouse – came down in 2017 after a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent, killing Heather Heyer and injuring many more. Five days after protesters toppled that statue in Durham, Duke University removed a statue of Robert E. Lee from its chapel. In 2018, protesters pulled down the Silent Sam statue that formerly stood on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. A Confederate monument that had stood in Pittsboro for 112 years was removed in 2019.

And in the weeks following the death of George Floyd — an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota who was killed after a white police officer jammed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes — more monuments, markers and names have been changed or removed, either by governments or the force of protesters.

Removing these monuments became a bit trickier in 2015, when — under former Gov. Pat McCrory — the North Carolina General Assembly passed the Cultural History Artifact Management and Patriotism Act, which limits the removal of an “object of remembrance” from public property.

Still, activists, protesters, local officials and lawmakers have gotten creative and found loopholes around the law.

According to data tracked by WUNC, at least 20 Confederate monuments have been removed (or have been approved for removal) in North Carolina since May 25, 2020; the day of Floyd’s death. According to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center — last updated on Aug. 13 — there are still 84 Confederate monuments in North Carolina, the third-most of any state in the U.S.

This post will be updated whenever a North Carolina Confederate monument is removed, with the most recent removals at the top.

Credit Tom Vincent / North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources

Original Location:At the intersection of Lee Street and West Washington Street.

Unveiled/Dedicated: Nov. 14, 1930

Status:City Manager Monty Crump initiated “administrative removal” of the monument located in Harrington Square on Aug. 11, according to the Richmond County Daily Journal. The monument will be placed in storage until its owner can be determined.

The 14-foot tall monument has a Confederate flag carved into the front of it, commemorating soldiers of the Confederacy. It was sponsored by the Pee Dee Guards chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It was unveiled at a ceremony attended by World War I veterans, local Boy Scouts and Cameron Morrison, a former governor, senator and congressman for North Carolina. An online petition to remove the monument had garnered more than 3,400 signatures, and a counter petition had about 780 supporters. No city council members in Rockingham objected to the removal.

Credit North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources

Original Location: The Gaston County Courthouse

Unveiled/Dedicated:Nov. 21, 1912

Status: Gaston County commissioners voted 6-1 on Aug. 3 to remove the monument from the courthouse grounds. The monument will be given to the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the group has six months to find an alternative location for it.

The 35-foot tall monument shows a Confederate soldier at rest atop of a column, resting on the barrel of his rifle. It was originally located on South Street, but was moved to the courthouse in 1998. The monument cost just $3,000 to build in 1912, and now Gaston County will pay up to $200,000 to move the monument again.

Credit Wilson Library, UNC-Chapel Hil / North Carolina Collection Photographic Archives

Original Location: Pasquotank County Courthouse

Unveiled/Dedicated: May 10, 1911

Status: Pasquotank County’s Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 on July 13 to remove the monument. As of Aug. 12, it is still there and it is unclear when exactly it will be removed and where it will end up.

The 30-foot monument shows a Confederate soldier in complete uniform, armed with a knife and rifle. It is the only remaining public Confederate monument in Pasquotank County. According to WAVY, a special projects committee will be appointed to figure out where the monument will go and how much it will cost to move it. Before the Board of Commissioners’ vote, the Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP had twice asked for the monument to be removed in the past five years.

Credit North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources This monument had stood in Clinton since 1916.

Original Location: Sampson County Courthouse on E. Main Street

Unveiled/Dedicated: May 12, 1916

Status: Removed on July 12 after it was vandalized overnight. Just days before, the Clinton city council adopted a resolution to urge county leaders to remove the monument.

A bronze statue depicting a Confederate soldier standing at rest, the monument was intended to commemorate the soldiers from Sampson County who fought in the Civil War. It cost $1,700 to build more than 100 years ago and was sponsored by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It's unklnown where the statue is now, how damaged it is or if it will be erected again. The base of the monument remains.

Credit Rusty Long / North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources This Confederate monument in Greensboro has been vandalized multiple times since its unveiling in 1888.

Original Location: Green Hill Cemetery

Unveiled/Dedicated: Sept. 26, 1888

Status: After being pulled down on the weekend of July 4 it was placed in storage after suffering "pretty extensive" damage, according to Frank B. Powell, a spokesman for the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The monument marked the mass grave of about 300 unknown Confederate soldiers in Greensboro. It depicts a soldier, wearing a coat and a hat, holding a musket. The monument had previously been vandalized in 1969 and 2017, and was damaged in 2008 when a large tree limb fell on it. The city of Greensboro has little to do with the monument, as it is taken care by the Sons of Confederate Veterans and owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It is unknown who pulled down the monument. It is also unclear if the monument will be re-erected in the cemetery, or if it will be moved to private property. As of July 9, it remained in storage.

Credit Greg Collard / WFAE

Original Location: Anson County Courthouse

Unveiled/Dedicated: Jan. 19, 1906

Status: The monument was removed on July 8 after a 4-2 vote by county commissioners the day before. The monument was put into storage, but a county resident will pay to have it displayed on their private property.

The monument was built to memorialize Confederate soldiers from the county. It showed a soldier standing at rest while holding his gun, letting the butt of it rest on the ground. The United Daughters of the Confederacy paid $3,000 to have it built. More than 100 Civil War veterans attended its unveiling ceremony.

Credit Tom Vincent / North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources This monument in Kinston was moved for the fifth time in July.

Original Location: Lenoir County Visitors and Information Center on U.S. 70

Unveiled/Dedicated: May 10, 1924

Status: The Lenoir County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on June 25 to relocate the monument. On July 1, it was moved to the First Battle of Kinston Civil War Battlefield Park on Harriette Drive.

This monument in Kinston has been moved around a few times, originally going up in the Vernon Heights area, then moved to the Governor Caswell State Historic Site, then moved to New Bern Road, and then in front of the county’s visitors center. It was sponsored by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, but its cost is unknown to the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources. The monument depicts a bronze common soldier standing at rest. Two small pillars are topped with cannon balls. The inscription reads, “Not for wages, not for glory, ‘twas for home and right they fell.” The first battle of Kinston happened in Dec. 1862 when Union troops were advancing to Goldsboro. About 125 Confederate soldiers were killed and 400 more were captured.

Credit North Carolina Collection Photographic Archives / Wilson Library, UNC-Chapel Hill After being removed from Main Street in Louisburg, this monument will be moved to the historic Oakwood Cemetery.

Original location: Main Street

Unveiled/Dedicated: May 13, 1914

Status: The Louisburg Town Council held an emergency meeting on June 22 and voted to move the monument to a cemetery near the graves of Confederate soldiers. The statue of a soldier on top of the monument was removed on June 30.

The monument was placed on a traffic median, forming a grass island, surrounded by the buildings of Louisburg College, which now has a majority Black student body. It is owned by the town of Louisburg, but the United Daughters of the Confederacy contributed money to build it. The monument is of a soldier holding a gun, standing atop an obelisk.

Credit Rusty Long / North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources Believed to be the oldest Confederate monument in the state, it was privately owned and removed from the Cross Creek Cemetery.

Original Location: Cross Creek Cemetery

Unveiled/Dedicated: Dec. 30, 1868

Status: The monument was removed on June 30.

The oldest Confederate monument in the state of North Carolina stood for 152 years in the Cross Creek Cemetery. Inscribed on it are stanzas from a poem by Theodore O’Hara. It was a marker for a mass grave for 30 Confederate soldiers who were killed while protecting Fayetteville from Union troops led by William T. Sherman in 1865, according to the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources. The monument was funded through a raffle for a quilt. According to the Fayetteville Observer, the monument is privately owned and removed at their request.

Credit North Carolina Collection Photographic Archives / Wilson Library, UNC-Chapel Hill Fayetteville did not ask or pay for the monument to be removed, but private owners took it down in June.

Original Location: Intersection of East and West Dobbins avenues

Unveiled/Dedicated: May 10, 1902

Status:Removed by private owners on June 27.

First located in the center of St. James Square, the 23-foot-tall monument shows a Confederate infantryman holding a gun. The monument also features two small cannons. It has twice been re-dedicated; in 1992 when it was restored and in 2002 when it was moved. Its construction was funded by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Women of Cumberland County. According to the Fayetteville Observer, councilman Johnny Dawkins that the Sons of Confederate Veterans and UDC own the statue and had it moved. The city did not ask or pay for the statue to be moved. It is unknown where the statue will be moved to.

Credit WHQR / via Wikimedia Citing public safety concerns, the City of Wilmington "temporarily" removed this Confederate monument in June.

Original Location: Third Street

Unveiled/Dedicated: Nov. 6, 1924

Status: The Wilmington City Council voted to temporarily remove the monument — and a statue of Confederate Attorney General George Davis — on June 24. They were removed overnight to an undisclosed location.

The monument was built to honor the Confederate soldiers of New Hanover County. It depicts one soldier standing tall and holding a gun, protecting a fallen soldier. Also known as the “Boney Monument,” it cost about $20,000 to build, according to the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources. It was previously vandalized in the 1950s and 1980s.

Credit North Carolina Collection Photographic Archives / Wilson Library, UNC-Chapel Hill This Confederate monument had stood since 1913.

Original location: Warren County Courthouse Square

Unveiled/Dedicated: Oct. 27, 1913

Status: The Warren County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to remove the monument on June 23. Removal began the next day.

Dedicated to Confederate soldiers from Warren County, the monument was a stone obelisk displaying a bearded soldier carrying a gun at the top. It is one of several Confederate monuments made by the W.H. Mullins company of Salem, Ohio. Calls for its removal began in 2017 after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The monument will be placed in storage until the commissioners reach a decision on if and where it should be relocated to.

Credit North Carolina Collection Photographic Archives / Wilson Library, UNC-Chapel Hill This Confederate monument in Oxford had been moved once before in 1971.

Original Location: In front of the library in Oxford

Unveiled/Dedicated: Oct. 30, 1909

Status: The monument was removed on June 24 after six Granville County Commissioners signed an order of removal.

The 34-foot-tall monument is topped with a bronze statue of a soldier holding a gun. It cost about $3,000 to build and was sponsored by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The monument will remain in storage until leaders in Granville County decide what to do with it. The monument had been moved once before, in 1971, after protests. It’s first location was in front of the county courthouse.

Credit Tom Vincent / North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources. This statue honoring Confederate soldiers had stood in Greenville since 1914.

Original location: 100 West Third Street

Unveiled/Dedicated: Nov. 13, 1914

Status: Removal of the monument began on June 22 after the Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 to remove it on June 15.

The only remaining Confederate monument in Greenville and greater Pitt County showed a soldier standing atop a column, wearing a wide-brimmed hat with his arms rested on a gun. An inscription on the monument dedicates it “To The Heroes Of 1861-1865.” Calls for its removal first arose in 2006, and more than 6,000 people signed an online petition demanding its removal this year. A relocation committee appointed by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners will determine a final resting place for the monument at a later date.

Credit North Carolina Collection Photographic Archives / Wilson Library, UNC-Chapel Hill Funded by Confederate Colonel Ashley Horne, this monument to the women of the Confederacy was unveiled in 1914.

Original Location: State Capitol Grounds

Unveiled/Dedicated: June 10, 1914

Status: Removed on June 20 following an order from Gov. Roy Cooper.

The monument was the first in North Carolina to honor the women of the Civil War. It was paid for by Confederate Colonel Ashley Horne, who later served in the state senate. Horne tried to secure funding for the monument while he was in the senate, but failed and donated the money himself. He died before it was unveiled. The seven-foot-tall monument depicts an older woman holding a book, sitting next to a young boy holding a sword. It is meant to represent women in the south as custodians of history, according to the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources. Since its removal, it is unknown where the monument is being held or where it will end up.

Credit North Carolina Collection Photographic Archives / Wilson Library, UNC-Chapel Hill A memorial to Henry Lawson Wyatt, believed to be the first North Carolinian killed in the Civil War, stood on the State Capitol Grounds in Raleigh.

Original Location: State Capitol Grounds

Unveiled/Dedicated: June 10, 1912

Status: Removed on June 20 following an order from Gov. Roy Cooper.

A private in the Bethel Regiment, Wyatt is believed to have been the first North Carolinian and the Confederate soldier to have been killed in battle in the Civil War, dying at the Battle of Big Bethel near Newport News, Virginia in 1861. The monument shows Wyatt, in bronze, carrying a gun and walking into battle. The monument was repaired and cleaned in 2008. Since its removal, it is unknown where the monument is being held or where it will end up. There is also a memorial fountain bearing Wyatt's name in Tarboro.

Credit Jay Price / WUNC Protesters gathered around the Confederate monument in Raleigh on the weekend of Juneteenth in 2020.

Original Location: State Capitol Grounds

Unveiled/Dedicated: May 20, 1895

Status: The final remnants of the monument were removed on June 24, following an order from Gov. Roy Cooper. On June 19, protesters pulled down two statues attached to the monument, hanging one from a light post and dragging the other down the street.

The monument, anchored by a 75-foot-tall obelisk, had stood in Raleigh for more than 125 years. Before its vandalization and removal, a Confederate artillery soldier stood at the very top and a Confederate cavalryman and infantryman stood on the sides. There were also two 32-pounder Naval cannons stationed at the bottom. The monument is owned by the state and cost $22,000 to build in the late 1800s, according to the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources. It was unveiled by the granddaughter of Stonewall Jackson. Since its removal, it is unknown where the monument is being held or where it will end up. However, the cannons that were at the bottom of the monument have already found a new home at Fort Fisher. A time capsule was found inside the base of the monument, and experts believe it contained a button from one of Robert E. Lee’s coats.

Credit North Carolina Collection Photographic Archives / Wilson Library, UNC-Chapel Hill The Fame statue was built in 1909 and displays an angel holding a Confederate solider.

Original Location: W. Innes Street

Unveiled/Dedicated: May 10, 1909

Status: The Salisbury City Council voted unanimously to relocate the monument on June 16. The United Daughters of the Confederacy signed an agreement to relocate it on June 21. It was removed and placed in storage on July 6.

The 23-foot tall monument, built on deeded land by the UDC in the memory of Rowan County soldiers, depicts an angel-like figure holding a dying soldier clutching his gun. According to the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources, it is one of the most expensive Confederate monuments in the state, costing $11,500 in the early 1900s. Repairs and restoration to the monument cost $14,000 in 1991. Calls for the monument to be relocated grew in 2015 and 2017, and it was vandalized in 2018. Gunshots were fired at a protest near the monument days after Floyd’s death. Per the agreement reached between the city and the UDC, its final resting place will be at Salisbury’s Old Lutheran Cemetery on North Lee Street.

Credit Matt Bush / Blue Ridge Public Radio This monument to Confederate soldiers had stood in front of the Buncombe County courthouse since 1905.

Original Location: Buncombe County Courthouse

Unveiled/Dedicated: Nov. 8, 1905

Status: Asheville’s city council approved its removal on June 9 and the Buncombe County Commissioners followed with their own approval on June 16. The monument was removed on July 14 and a marker for Robert E. Lee was removed two weeks earlier.

The three-tier monument is inscribed with more than 680 words. It stands about 25 feet tall and shows the Confederate battle flag. Two Confederate generals and 18 colonels came from Buncombe County. It is unclear where the monument where the monument and the marker for Lee was moved to.

Additionally, Asheville’s Vance Monument has been shrouded since July. On July 28, the city council appointed six members to task force to make recommendations on removing or repurposing the monument.

Credit Richard Phillips / North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources This Confederate soldiers monument at Battle Park in Rocky Mount was dedicated in 1917.

Original Location: Falls Road and Stonewall Drive

Unveiled/Dedicated: May 14, 1917

Status: The Rocky Mount City Council voted 6-1 to remove the monument on June 2. Crews began removing it on June 29.

The monument, funded by Colonel R.H. Hicks who served in the Civil War, shows a common Confederate soldier standing at attention with the Confederate battle flag at his side. There were two other soldier statues part of the monument, but two were stolen in the 1970s and two more were removed and stored for safekeeping, according to the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources. Restorations of the monument took place in 1976 and 2012. Rocky Mount mayor Sandy Roberson said the monument will be stored in a warehouse and will likely end up on a private property.

Protesters in Graham want a Confederate monument from the city’s downtown removed. It has been stationed in front of the Alamance County Courthouse since May 16, 1914. It shows a soldier standing atop a large base, which contains a number of Confederate relics. Protesters gathered near the statue for a demonstration on July 1. Political and community leaders in the county are at odds about the possibility of its removal.

Jackson County Commissioners voted 4-1 on Aug. 4 to keep a Confederate monument in place. However, the group “Reconcile Sylva” vows that it will continue to advocate for the dismantling of the monument.The monument depicts a Confederate infantryman, Sylva Sam. It was unveiled in 1915 and is the only remaining public Confederate monument in Jackson County. Protestors and Confederate supporters gathered near the statue on July 11.

More than 2,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the removal a Confederate statue in the Davidson County Square in Lexington. The Lexington City Council drafted a proposal to remove the monument, erected in 1905. Supporters for the monument gathered near it in early July. On July 13, the Lexington City Council voted to remove it, but the Davidson County Commisioners denied that request. On Aug. 13, Lexington’s city council announced that it will be taking legal action to remove the Confederate monument after commissioners in Davidson County said they would not remove it. The monument sits on county-owned property.

Three years after protesters pulled down the statue that stood atop of it, the base of a Confederate monument in Durham was removed by contractors for Durham County on Aug. 11

Copyright 2020 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit .