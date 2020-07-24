Es Devlin: How Do Spaces Shape Our Memories And Experiences?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Power Of Spaces

How does a designer take an abstract idea and turn a space into an experience? Artist Es Devlin explores the influence of the spaces and structures we create—in theater, art, music, and beyond.

About Es Devlin

Es Devlin is an artist and designer. She is known for creating large-scale performative sculptures and environments that fuse music, language, and light.

Devlin has designed touring stage sculptures for Beyoncé, U2, Adele, The Weeknd, and Kanye West, among others—and has a two-decade long portfolio of design for opera, drama, and dance worldwide.

Her practice was the subject of the Netflix documentary series, "Abstract: The Art Of Design," and she has been named artistic director of the 2020 London Design Biennale. Devlin has also been awarded the London Design Medal, three Olivier Awards and a UAL fellowship.

She is supported by a team of designers at Studio Es Devlin who help develop and execute the design work as well as support Es's expanding practice as a solo exhibiting artist. Her large-scale installation, "Memory Palace," was exhibited at the Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery in London in fall of 2019 and earlier this year.

