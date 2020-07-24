Taiwanese Police Found The Owner Of A Lost Nintendo Switch By Playing Animal Crossing

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The hit video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets players send each other messages through a virtual postal system. Recently, that system helped reunite a lost Nintendo Switch with its owner. The South China Morning Post reports that when Taipei police received the console, they had this idea - just hop on Animal Crossing, where they sent virtual messages notifying friends of the owner of the situation. The Switch was soon returned and their island regained. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.