Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will Joe Biden pick as his VP next week? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: Baby Yoda. And America will be adorabled all the way to the polls.

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Whoever wins the latest round of eeny, meeny, miny, mo.

SAGAL: And Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: He's going to go back on his promise to appoint a woman. He's going to reach across the aisle, and he's going to bring along his old friend Corn Pop.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Josh Gondelman, Helen Hong and Negin Farsad. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Guys, we did it. We got through another week of this. And I bet we can do one more. Can you? You can. We'll see you next week.

