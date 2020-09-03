Legendary Sports Broadcaster Vin Scully Makes Social Media Debut

NOEL KING, HOST:

A legendary sportscaster not content with being a legend is back.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VIN SCULLY: This is Vin Scully, along with Ray Scott, ready to bring you all the action of the seventh and deciding game of the 1965 World Series.

KING: Vin Scully was the voice of the Dodgers, both in LA and in Brooklyn, for 67 seasons.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

He retired four years ago, but he couldn't stay away. Yesterday, at the age of 92, he posted his first-ever video on Twitter and Instagram.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCULLY: This is Vin, making his debut on social media. And it's nice to be welcomed. I'm delighted to see if I can serve you in any way, shape or form.

KING: Vin wore a nice blue blazer with a pocket square, and he told his followers that he wants to use social media to talk baseball with them - but just baseball.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCULLY: And hopefully nothing controversial - this is strictly a meeting of friends having some fun talking about our favorite subject.

MARTIN: Wouldn't that be nice, just talking sports? As he told the LA Times with a chuckle, I don't know what I'm getting into really.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCULLY: So pull up a chair. And be ready to join me, hopefully in the very near future, as we start our careers together on social media.

KING: Vin Scully says he's also getting a Facebook page and a YouTube channel.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LOVE L.A.")

RANDY NEWMAN: (Singing) I love LA. We love it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.